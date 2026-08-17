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Home / Haryana / Man donates kidney to critically ill son, yet waits for reimbursement; HC orders Haryana to pay Rs 7.5 lakh

Man donates kidney to critically ill son, yet waits for reimbursement; HC orders Haryana to pay Rs 7.5 lakh

The authority concerned, through a communication dated June 2, 2025, found that the empaneled hospital had charged amounts contrary to the Health Department’s instructions dated July 14, 2020

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file photo
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A Haryana government teacher who donated his kidney to save the life of his critically ill son was left waiting for reimbursement of treatment expenses for nearly two years, prompting the Punjab and Haryana High Court to direct the state government to release the entire medical bill of Rs 7,46,915 along with six per cent annual interest.

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Justice Harpreet Singh Brar also called for an affidavit on the compliance of the court’s earlier directions in “Hukam Singh’s case” on package rates and violation of the applicable policy. Justice Brar asserted that the Court had already issued directions to the Director-General Health Services, Haryana, regarding verification of package rates being charged by empaneled hospitals and for taking appropriate coercive measures against hospitals found violating the applicable policy.

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“In the meantime, the respondent is directed to file an affidavit stating therein the steps taken in compliance with the directions issued by this Court in Hukam Singh within a period of two weeks,” Justice Brar asserted.

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The Division Bench’s directions came after the court found that the petitioner had completed the required formalities and the dispute over the hospital bill could not become a reason for indefinitely withholding the reimbursement due to him.

Justice Brar’s Bench was told during the course of hearing that the petitioner—a TGT Social Studies teacher—was compelled to approach the High Court as his son suffering from chronic kidney disease and type 1 diabetes mellitus underwent a renal transplant at an empaneled hospital on September 27, 2024. The petitioner himself was the kidney donor.

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The court noted that the son remained admitted from September 26 to October 5, 2024, with the empaneled hospital raising a bill of Rs 7,46,915 for the treatment. The petitioner submitted his medical reimbursement claim in November 2024 along with the requisite documents, including affidavits establishing that his son was wholly dependent upon him, was unmarried and had no source of income.

Justice Brar’s Bench was told that the problem arose when the State authorities examined the hospital bill. The authority concerned, through a communication dated June 2, 2025, found that the empaneled hospital had charged amounts contrary to the Health Department’s instructions dated July 14, 2020. The authority consequently directed the hospital to revise the bill and refund the excess amount.

More than a few communications were addressed to the hospital seeking a revised bill. But the hospital did not comply, leaving the petitioner caught between the government and its own empaneled healthcare provider. Even Rs 3,65,455 recommended by the petitioner’s school was not released.

The High Court found that the situation could not justify keeping the entire reimbursement pending. “The petitioner cannot be made to suffer indefinitely on account of the dispute between the department and the empaneled hospital regarding the correctness of the bill,” Justice Brar said, adding that the respondents were required to deal with “such claims” with due sensitivity and in accordance with the applicable policy and the law laid down by the Court”.

Justice Brar also found the State’s approach unacceptable in the circumstances. “The conduct on the part of the State does not satisfy the criteria of fairness and reasonableness and therefore, amounts to a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the Bench held.

The court consequently directed the respondents to release the full amount of Rs 7,46,915 towards medical reimbursement, together with 6 per cent annual interest. The matter has now been listed for September 10.

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