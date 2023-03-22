Father gets life term for killing three children

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 21

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Akshdeep Mahajan, has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his three children by throwing them in a canal. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict and if he failed to pay the fine, he had to serve six months extra in jail.

Giving details, Pankaj Kumar, District Attorney, said Sushil Kumar, a resident of Nalipar village, had killed his three children, including elder son Shiva (7), daughter Jhanvi (5), and two-and-a-half-year-old son Dev by throwing them in a canal on November 23, 2020. The Kunjpura police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against him on the complaint of his wife Baby, who was married to Sushil around eight years ago. Sushil was a vendor, who sold sugarcane juice, but was addicted to liquor.

On the night of the incident, Sushil and Baby had an argument, after which he took the children on the pretext of getting them new shoes and later threw them in a canal. After some time, he came back and told his wife that he had thrown the children in the canal, Baby alleged in her complaint. Ganga Ram Punia, SP, said proper investigation had resulted in conviction.