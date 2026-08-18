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Home / Haryana / Father, grandfather allegedly strangle 14-year-old girl in Hisar over suspected affair

Father, grandfather allegedly strangle 14-year-old girl in Hisar over suspected affair

The court remanded the father to two days of police custody, while the grandfather was sent to judicial custody

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The police arrested both accused, identified as Vinod and his father Dharampal, and produced them in court.
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In a shocking incident purportedly linked to an honour killing, police said a man along with his father strangled his 14-year-old daughter to death and dumped her body in a canal near Dhani Mohabatpur village under the Adampur police station in Hisar district.

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The police arrested both accused, identified as Vinod and his father Dharampal, and produced them in court. The court remanded Vinod to two days of police custody, while Dharampal was sent to judicial custody.

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According to police, the girl was seen with a boy on August 9, after which her father suspected she was having an affair. Police said the father and grandfather strangled her to death on the night of August 12. The duo then put the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the Kishangarh canal on the outskirts of Dhani Mohabatpur village.

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The girl had been missing for a few days, which led neighbours to suspect foul play. Police later received a tip about the missing girl and the matter was brought to the notice of Adampur SHO Harish Chander. Sources said police officials questioned the girl’s father about her whereabouts, but he tried to evade them by making contradictory statements.

SHO Harish Chander told The Tribune that he contacted Vinod and asked to speak to his daughter. “Vinod said he was away in Chandigarh and would do so on his return. I insisted that he get the girl to talk to me on a video call. He made more excuses, after which I sent a police team to look for him. He was found hiding in the village,” the SHO said. During further interrogation, Vinod allegedly disclosed the murder. Police then took him to the canal to identify the spot and later recovered the body.

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The accused works as a daily wager. His wife had left him some years ago, and he lived with his father and daughter in the village. The SHO said police immediately registered an FIR and arrested both accused.

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