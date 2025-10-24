A shocking incident of daylight murder has shaken the residents of Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonepat district. Two assailants in a Scorpio car opened fire on a father-son duo riding a bike, killing them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer and his son Mohit, residents of Gopalpur village.

The incident occurred on Friday around 10 am near Thana Kalan Chowk on the Kharkhoda bypass. According to eyewitnesses, Dharamveer and his son Mohit were riding their bike towards Kharkhoda when a Scorpio car sped up from behind and the attackers in it opened fire on the bikers.

The attackers attempted to flee the scene in their Scorpio car but their vehicle collided with a divider and was damaged. The two attackers then abandoned the car and fled on foot, snatching a bike belonging to a youth from Turkpur village.

Upon receiving the information, police from Kharkhoda police station arrived at the scene and took both bodies into custody. They were sent to Sonepat Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The police say the case may be related to personal rivalry or a long-standing rivalry, but they are investigating every angle.