DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Father unable to meet Jyoti Malhotra in court, says 'someone gave him wrong time'

Father unable to meet Jyoti Malhotra in court, says 'someone gave him wrong time'

Harish Malhotra arrived at the court only to learn that Jyoti had already been taken away
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:51 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The court remanded her to four days of police custody for further interrogation. Tribune photo
Advertisement

As YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, facing spying charges, was produced in court on Thursday, her father Harish Malhotra was unable to meet her during the appearance.

Advertisement

He arrived at the court only to learn that Jyoti had already been taken away.

Speaking to the media, Harish said, "I was told that she would be produced in court in the afternoon, so I went there then. But by the time I reached the venue, she had already left. Someone gave me the wrong timing."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during her court appearance, Jyoti informed the judge that she had not appointed any private lawyer for her defense. In response, the court directed the Defense Legal Aid Counsel (DLAC) to provide her with legal assistance. DLAC-affiliated lawyers Jogmani Sharma, Deepak, and Nitin, who were already present, argued in her defense. On behalf of the government, Public Prosecutor Mandeep Badak appeared in court.

The court remanded her to four days of police custody for further interrogation. She had earlier been on five days of police remand.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper