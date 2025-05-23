Father unable to meet Jyoti Malhotra in court, says 'someone gave him wrong time'

As YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, facing spying charges, was produced in court on Thursday, her father Harish Malhotra was unable to meet her during the appearance.

Advertisement

He arrived at the court only to learn that Jyoti had already been taken away.

Speaking to the media, Harish said, "I was told that she would be produced in court in the afternoon, so I went there then. But by the time I reached the venue, she had already left. Someone gave me the wrong timing."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during her court appearance, Jyoti informed the judge that she had not appointed any private lawyer for her defense. In response, the court directed the Defense Legal Aid Counsel (DLAC) to provide her with legal assistance. DLAC-affiliated lawyers Jogmani Sharma, Deepak, and Nitin, who were already present, argued in her defense. On behalf of the government, Public Prosecutor Mandeep Badak appeared in court.

The court remanded her to four days of police custody for further interrogation. She had earlier been on five days of police remand.