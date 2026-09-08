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Home / Haryana / Faulty policies burden people with soaring inflation: Abhay Singh Chautala

Faulty policies burden people with soaring inflation: Abhay Singh Chautala

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:23 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Abhay Singh Chautala. File photo
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INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday alleged that people across the country, including Haryana, were reeling under rising inflation due to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP government.

Chautala said household budgets had come under severe strain as prices of essential commodities continued to rise. He alleged that despite the BJP’s promise to control inflation, the situation on the ground remained different.

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Criticising the government’s economic policies, he claimed that unchecked taxation and decisions affecting ordinary consumers had contributed to the rise in prices.

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“The prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas, edible oils, pulses and vegetables, have witnessed a steep increase, placing an unbearable burden on farmers, labourers, employees and the middle class,” he said.

The INLD chief said his party opposed what he described as the government’s insensitive approach towards the financial difficulties faced by people.

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He demanded immediate measures to check inflation, reduce fuel prices, lower taxes on essential commodities and provide relief to farmers and economically weaker sections.

Chautala also appealed to people to raise their voice against policies that, he alleged, adversely affected their interests. He said the INLD would continue its struggle against inflation and stand with the people.

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