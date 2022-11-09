Faridabad MC recovers Rs 28 crore property tax; 2.4L units added

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, November 8
The number of property units liable for paying tax in the civic limits here has gone up to 5.76 lakh after the addition of 2.43 lakh more. This is likely to enhance the income generated from the property tax for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation.
Target for financial year
While the MC recovered Rs 28 crore till October-end, it aims to touch the figure of Rs 70 crore by the end of the current financial year. Padam Singh, zonal taxation officer, MC
The number of tax units have risen by around 73 per cent. “While the MC recovered Rs 28 crore till October-end, it aims to touch the figure of Rs 70 crore by the end of the current financial year,” says Padam Singh, zonal taxation officer, MC. The amount recovered during the corresponding period last year was Rs 21 crore.
Only 3.33 lakh units were registered with the civic body till the last financial year, according to officials. The details of the new properties are likely to be uploaded online by November 18. A survey conducted by an agency hired by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation a few years ago has led to detection of new units, it is revealed.
With the identification of 14,000 major defaulters, the MC had issued notices to around 6,500 units which owe the civic body a tax of Rs 50,000 or more. “Notices have been served as per rules and sealing action will be taken after a stipulated period if the default amount is not cleared,” said an official. The total number of defaulters and the pending amount is around 1.55 lakh and Rs 200 crore, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...