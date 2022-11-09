Faridabad MC recovers Rs 28 crore property tax; 2.4L units added

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 8

The number of property units liable for paying tax in the civic limits here has gone up to 5.76 lakh after the addition of 2.43 lakh more. This is likely to enhance the income generated from the property tax for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation.

Target for financial year While the MC recovered Rs 28 crore till October-end, it aims to touch the figure of Rs 70 crore by the end of the current financial year. Padam Singh, zonal taxation officer, MC

The number of tax units have risen by around 73 per cent. “While the MC recovered Rs 28 crore till October-end, it aims to touch the figure of Rs 70 crore by the end of the current financial year,” says Padam Singh, zonal taxation officer, MC. The amount recovered during the corresponding period last year was Rs 21 crore.

Only 3.33 lakh units were registered with the civic body till the last financial year, according to officials. The details of the new properties are likely to be uploaded online by November 18. A survey conducted by an agency hired by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation a few years ago has led to detection of new units, it is revealed.

With the identification of 14,000 major defaulters, the MC had issued notices to around 6,500 units which owe the civic body a tax of Rs 50,000 or more. “Notices have been served as per rules and sealing action will be taken after a stipulated period if the default amount is not cleared,” said an official. The total number of defaulters and the pending amount is around 1.55 lakh and Rs 200 crore, respectively.

#faridabad