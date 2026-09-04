Fed up with drug menace, Fatehabad residents in Haryana hand over suspects to cops

Fed up with the alleged rise in drug activity and addicts gathering in Kabir Basti, Fatehabad, residents and youths on Friday took matters into their own hands and caught around 10-12 young men who had allegedly come to the area to buy or consume drugs. The residents informed the police and handed the youths over to them. The incident led to tension and activity in the locality for several hours.

Former councillor Vijay Kirar alleged a few people living in the area were bringing a bad name to the entire locality. He claimed drugs including chitta were allegedly being sold from two or three houses in the basti and a large number of young men visited the area every day to consume drugs.

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Kirar said 10-12 youths caught on Friday were only an example and alleged many more people visit the area regularly. He also claimed when residents object to the alleged drug trade, those involved sometimes threaten them and confront them with sticks.

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The growing problem had led to anger among residents, who said they now decided to act against the alleged drug trade themselves. Residents said they would not allow drugs to be sold in Kabir Basti. They said anyone coming to the area to buy or consume drugs would be reported to the police and handed over for legal action. Kirar urged the police and administration to take the complaints seriously and identify those allegedly running the drug supply network. He said local residents were ready to support the police in the fight against drugs, but effective action by the authorities was necessary to strengthen public confidence.