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Home / Haryana / Federation flags SIR irregularities in Haryana, alleges harassment of employees

Federation flags SIR irregularities in Haryana, alleges harassment of employees

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) has expressed outrage over alleged irregularities in the SIR drive in Haryana conducted by the Election Commission and state administrations, apprehension of arbitrary deletion of eligible voters’ names, and the harassment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), teachers, and state employees involved in the process.

National president of AISGEF Subhash Lamba alleged administrative high-handedness, unrealistic targets and said the programme is being rushed. This poses a threat of stripping citizens of their right to vote, he said.

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He said due to pressure from officials to wrap up work and meet targets, complaints are pouring in regarding the large-scale deletion of votes without proper physical verification. “This rushed process creates a grave risk of eligible citizens’ names disappearing from the voter list,” he said.

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The AISGEF said along with regular departmental and educational duties, burden of SIR has been imposed on employees. He further added that employees conducting door-to-door verification are neither provided adequate security nor transportation or mobile/data allowances. Despite working long extra hours, the honorarium paid to them is meagre.

“In case of non-achievement of targets or even slight delays, BLOs and staff are being directly threatened with suspension, FIRs, and withholding of salaries in an unconstitutional manner. Frequent technical glitches and server downtime in the apps/portals used by the EC disrupt work, yet employees are being blamed and victimised for these technical failures,” he alleged.

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