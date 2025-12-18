Woman shooter 'raped' in Faridabad hotel, three arrested

A 23-year-old woman shooter alleged she was raped by her female friend’s acquaintance in a Faridabad hotel. She was in town for a competition at Tilpat Shooting Range.

The victim’s complaint led to an FIR at the Sarai Khawaja police station. Police arrested three accused including the main accused, the victim’s female friend, and the main accused’s companion. They were sent into judicial custody.

According to police, the shooter, a resident of Bhiwani, came to Faridabad with her female friend for the competition. On Wednesday, they booked hotel rooms with the accused. The victim alleges Satendra raped her while her friend was out. She locked the others in a room and went to police.

Police arrested Satendra, Gaurav, and the victim’s friend from the hotel. “The accused were sent into judicial custody. Probe is underway,” said SHO Rakesh Kumar.