Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan moves High Court, seeks protection

Chandigarh, September 12

Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking protection from potential false implication and his arrest in connection with the recent outbreak of violence in Nuh district. Directions were also sought for constituting a high-level special investigation team (SIT) for investigating the cases registered following incidents of violence on July 30 in Nuh district.

Among other things, Mamman Khan alleged: “It is common knowledge that post unfortunate incident of violence in Nuh, the blame game started. In order to divert the attention of the people from the failure of the government to prevent the occurrence, the high functionaries of the state, including the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, started blaming the Opposition. Their statements started to appear in the newspapers blaming the MLAs of the Congress for the occurrence”.

Elaborating on the reasons behind implicating the petitioner as a part of the process, his counsels, Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Ishan Khetarpal, contended their recent public statements left no manner of doubt that the investigation was being hijacked and guided towards a preconceived direction with the objective of concealing its own incompetence and failure.

The state government was now attempting to transfer the blame on political opponents by falsely implicating the petitioner in the instant case as it failed to control the outbreak of violence and was blamed by all sides for mishandling the situation.

Cheema also gave a detailed account of the MLA’s whereabouts during the period the violence occurred highlighting that the petitioner was not present in the affected areas and had been at his Gurugram residence. The petitioner further provided evidence of his movements, including CCTV footage and bills to support his claims.

Cheema contended the government’s actions violated principles of fair investigation, while seeking directions for formation of a high-level SIT, comprising senior officers, to investigate the cases related to the violence.

Directions were also sought for ensuring that the SIT conducted independent and objective investigation without interference from the political executive.

