DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Fertiliser crisis hits 4 Sirsa villages in Haryana as supply remains suspended

Fertiliser crisis hits 4 Sirsa villages in Haryana as supply remains suspended

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:17 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The closed fertiliser sale centre at Alikan village in the Dabwali area.
Advertisement

Farmers from four villages linked to the Alikan Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in the Dabwali area have been struggling to get fertilisers for nearly three years, forcing them to travel to the Dabwali mandi or buy DAP and urea from private dealers at higher prices.

Advertisement

Despite having a fertiliser sale centre at the village, supplies have remained suspended since 2023. The farmers allege they are paying the price for an alleged embezzlement by the then PACS manager.

Advertisement

According to officials, the former manager allegedly failed to deposit payments after procuring fertilisers on credit from HAFED, leaving dues of around Rs 56 lakh. Following the default, HAFED stopped supplying fertilisers and has now made it clear that future supplies would be made only against advance payment.

Advertisement

The PACS is reportedly running at a loss of nearly Rs 12 crore as of June 30, making advance payment impossible and leaving the farmers without timely access to fertilisers.

Ironically, while the farmers are unable to get DAP and urea, bio-fertilisers and other products worth Rs 12-15 lakh have been lying unused in the Alikan and Lakhuana warehouses for years. The farmers alleged that unnecessary fertilisers were purchased, causing financial losses to the cooperative.

Advertisement

Current PACS manager Virender Bishnoi said he had sought around 4,000 bags of fertiliser after taking charge, but HAFED refused supply because of the outstanding dues. HAFED storekeeper Sanjay Mehta confirmed that supplies would resume only after the pending payments were cleared, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Farmer Lakhwinder Singh of Alikan said no DAP or urea had reached the village since 2023. Vakil Singh Brar of Maujgarh demanded recovery from those responsible for the unnecessary purchases, while Hanspal Singh of Masitan said the farmers were being forced to buy fertilisers from private shops at higher rates and urged the government to restore village-level supplies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts