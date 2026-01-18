DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Fertiliser firm’s licence suspended over timing mismatch in e-bills

Fertiliser firm’s licence suspended over timing mismatch in e-bills

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
After issuing a show-cause notice, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has suspended the licence of Bajwa Trading Company in connection with a case of 2,120 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea.

The farmers had intercepted three trucks loaded with 2,120 agriculture-grade urea when those were being unloaded at a godown in Ahluwala village of the district at about 3 pm on January 14.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, said that a discrepancy had been found in the time of issuance of e-way bills.

“At the time of the interception, the e-way bills were produced at the spot by the persons concerned. However, it was observed that the time of generation mentioned on the e-way bills was 5.14 pm, 5.16 pm and 5.19 pm on January 14 -- two hours after the interception of the vehicles. The timing mismatch was found objectionable,” said Dabas.

He said that the transportation and sales process was deemed suspicious due to the invoices being generated after the detection.

He further said that two separate notices were issued to M/s Anil Traders (supplier) and Bajwa Trading Company (retailer). “The licence of Bajwa Trading Company has been suspended and the owner of the company has been asked not to sell even not a single bag of urea from that consignment,” said Dabas.

He said that M/s Anil Traders had submitted the reply to the show-cause notice and it was sent to the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (GST) for consultation and further action.

According to the information available, Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, cancelled licences of 43 fertiliser dealers in the past year. Besides, 17 FIRs were also registered during this period to stop misuse of agriculture-grade urea.

As per the available information, subsidised agriculture-grade urea is allegedly used by several plywood factories illegally to prepare glue as subsidised urea is cheaper than technical-grade urea, which can be put to industrial use.

