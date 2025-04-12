Fertiliser, seed traders call off strike

After an assurance from BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli of a meeting with CM Nayab Singh Saini on April 15 to resolve the issues, the Agro Input Dealers Association Haryana announced the withdrawal of its strike. The traders will resume normal operation from April 12.

Ram Kumar Gupta, convener of the association and district president of the district Karnal Fertiliser, Pesticide and Seed Traders Association, said after an assurance from the BJP state president, they had decided to call off the strike, which started from April 7 after a state-level meeting held in Kurukshetra on April 6.

They are protesting the Seeds (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Insecticides (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the Haryana Government to amend the Seed Act, 1966, and Insecticides Act, 1968.

“We have been assured of a meeting with the CM on April 15, either in Sonepat or in Chandigarh for resolving the issue,” said Gupta.