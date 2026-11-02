Festive fervor marks ‘Young Biz Fiesta 2026’ at Dyal Singh College in Karnal

The Commerce and Management Association, under the aegis of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised a Diwali fest, ‘Young Biz Fiesta 2026’. The event provided a platform for students to demonstrate their entrepreneurial capabilities, managerial skills and creative potential while celebrating the spirit of Diwali. The college campus was transformed into a vibrant festive marketplace, reflecting the institution’s commitment to experiential learning and the holistic development of students.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest, Ratan Tiwari, former Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), while Inderpal, Executive Engineer (XEN), Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC), Madhuban, was the guest of honour. The special guests included Satbir Singh, SDO, HPHC, Madhuban; VK Bansal; SC Jain; RK Gaur; and Prof Mukta Jain, former faculty members of the Department of Commerce at the college.

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Principal Ashima Gakhar emphasised that such events provide students with valuable opportunities to translate theoretical knowledge into practical experience, develop entrepreneurial thinking and strengthen their communication, leadership and organisational skills. Devinder Singh, Convener of the IIC, highlighted the role of co-curricular activities in nurturing self-confidence, innovation and professional competence among students.

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The major attraction of the event was the 21 stalls set up by students, showcasing a diverse range of food items, beverages, fashion accessories, festive merchandise and recreational activities.