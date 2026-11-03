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Home / Haryana / Festive rush prompts food safety crackdown in Rohtak

Festive rush prompts food safety crackdown in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:11 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A team of the Food and Safety Department collects samples at a sweets shop, in Rohtak.
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With the demand for milk products surging during the festive season and their production increasing to meet consumer needs, the Food Safety Department has also intensified its inspection and enforcement drive to curb adulteration.

During inspections conducted across the district over the past three weeks, the department collected 91 food samples and seized and destroyed 238 kg of adulterated paneer, 80 kg of substandard khoya and 72 kg of poor-quality sweets. An official said the enforcement drive would continue until Bhaiya Dooj to check food adulteration and ensure the quality of sweets and other food items.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar, who is overseeing the campaign and monitoring the action taken by the department, said the drive was being conducted in Rohtak, Meham, Kalanaur and Sampla towns to prevent the sale of adulterated and substandard sweets and other milk products during the festive season.

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“The Food Safety Officer’s team collected 61 enforcement samples and 30 surveillance samples from various food establishments. Inspections are also being carried out to assess hygiene and sanitation conditions at shops and other food outlets, particularly in view of the increased demand for food products during the festive season,” said Kumar.

The ADC further maintained that as part of the action against food adulteration, 238 kg of adulterated paneer was seized from three shops, while 80 kg of substandard khoya was recovered from another shop. The team also seized and destroyed 72 kg of sweets found to be of poor quality.

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Kumar said sweet shop owners across the district had been directed to prominently display labels on all varieties of sweets, clearly mentioning the ingredients used in their preparation and the type of ghee used. The move was aimed at enabling customers to make informed choices before purchasing the products.

“The inspection and enforcement drives will continue across the district to prevent food adulteration and safeguard public health. Food business operators have also been urged to strictly follow prescribed food safety, hygiene and sanitation standards,” said the ADC.

Meanwhile, Food Safety Officer Laxmi Narwal said appropriate action would be taken against shop owners whose food samples failed laboratory tests. “Reports of some samples have been received, while the remaining are expected within the next one or two days. Further action will be initiated against the erring shop owners based on the test results,” she added.

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