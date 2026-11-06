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Home / Haryana / Festive rush puts Yamunanagar, Jagadhri under strict police watch

Festive rush puts Yamunanagar, Jagadhri under strict police watch

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:51 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police officials patrol in markets in Yamunanagar.
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The police have sounded a high alert to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the district, including the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, in view of the festive season.

Besides tightening security arrangements across the district, the police have intensified surveillance in major markets, crowded areas and other public places in the twin cities.

As part of the security arrangements, police personnel are conducting foot patrols in markets to monitor the situation and keep a close watch on suspicious activities.

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said that large numbers of people visit markets for shopping during festivals. Therefore, the police are maintaining special vigil to prevent any untoward incident, criminal activity or law and order situation.

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“During foot patrols, police personnel are inspecting security arrangements in markets and keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals and activities. They are also interacting with shopkeepers and members of the public to provide necessary security guidelines,” said Goyal. He said checkpoints had been set up at various locations across the district to strengthen security during the festive season.

“Police personnel have been deployed at major entry and exit points of the cities. Besides, additional personnel will remain stationed inside markets to regulate crowds and respond promptly to emergencies. Police personnel in plain clothes will also be deployed to keep an eye on suspicious individuals and activities,” said Goyal.

He appealed to the shopkeepers to avoid allowing unnecessary crowds to gather outside their establishments and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

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“The shopkeepers should refrain from placing goods outside their shops in a manner that obstructs roads, so that commuters do not face inconvenience and traffic movement remains smooth,” the SP said. He also urged people to remain vigilant while shopping in markets.

“People should immediately inform the police about any suspicious person, object or activity. They should refrain from paying heed to rumours and seek police assistance in case of any emergency,” the SP said. He said the primary objective of the district police was to ensure security and smooth traffic movement during the festive season so that people could shop without inconvenience and celebrate festivals in a peaceful environment.

He assured the public that the district police were fully prepared to ensure their safety.

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