Festive season brings cheer to cloth market in Ambala City

The festival season has brought cheer to the famous cloth market in Ambala City, with customers from various parts of Haryana and neighbouring states turning up in large numbers to begin the festivities with the buying of vibrant clothes.

The wholesalers and retailers have been expecting brisk business during the festival and the upcoming wedding season, and have stocked up to cater to the customers from all sections of society.

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Besides Haryana, the customers from Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh reach Ambala City for shopping. The cloth and Maniyari markets are a major source of revenue generation and employment in Ambala City.

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Sourav Gaba, owner of Gaba Fashioner, said, “The response has been encouraging so far, and we are expecting a good season. Along with different parts of Haryana, a large number of customers come from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the market is ready to cater to all sections of society. The availability of entire range from normal to premium makes Ambala’s cloth market a preferred destination for festive and wedding shopping. The spending power of the customers has increased, and they are preferring readymade garments to avoid the hassle of getting the clothes stitched due to rising charges and issues related to fitting and lack of time.”

The traders and owners of leading showrooms said that social media was playing a major role in attracting customers. They said since a large number of customers had shifted to online shopping, the local traders, wholesalers and showroom owners had also spared some staff members just to create and upload videos and reels for social media, and handle online customers and sales.

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“Whatever is viral is in demand. Social media is playing a key role in attracting buyers. We have a separate team just to make videos and handle the online sales. Not only in India, but we are sending dresses to our customers abroad. It is being observed that 80 per cent of the customers are coming with a predetermined mindset. The customers are demanding particular designs and fabrics, and we are also stocking accordingly. We have to follow the trend and ensure adequate stock of viral designs to meet the demand”, Gaba said.

Ashok Kumar, another shopkeeper, said, “The festive shopping begins with clothes. A festive buzz is visible in the market, and currently the major shopping is being done for the Karwa Chauth festival. There is a good demand for sarees and lehengas for the festival. Since a few days are left, the majority of customers are demanding readymade dresses. Along with the clothes, the shops selling beauty products, bangles, and artificial jewellery are also witnessing a heavy rush. Since the market is providing jobs to thousands of people, a good festival season is very important.”

Vishal Batra, president of the Wholesale Cloth Market Association, said, “The season from November to mid-December and then mid-January to February are very important for the market as it witnesses most of the buying of the entire year during these months. Currently, there are three major centres, including the Old Cloth Market, Agrasen Chowk Market and the Kalka Chowk Market where the majority of the shops are situated. There are around 700 shops and showrooms providing employment to nearly 18,000 people.”

“The market sentiments are positive and we are expecting big buying. In view of the market sentiments, the wholesalers and retailers have stocked good varieties to attract the customers. The rush for Karwa Chauth has started declining and now the demand for the handloom products and home decor will see an uptrend along with buying for other Diwali festival-related products,” he added.

While the market is witnessing a good season, congested lanes and haphazardly parked vehicles, coupled with encroachments, have been a cause of traffic jams in the market. The shopkeepers said the administration should find a permanent solution to resolve the issue of traffic jams.

Ramandeep Singh, who came from Chandigarh with his family, said, “We come to Ambala for shopping as we get all kinds of stuff in the same market, but parking has been a major issue due to which we witness traffic jams. The administration and the shopkeepers must get the issue resolved.”

Meanwhile, Gunnu Bhatia, president of The Wholesale Cloth Merchant Association, said, “The cloth market of Ambala offers a wide range of varieties at affordable prices for every customer, and it is a prime reason why a large number of customers also come from neighbouring states. However, at the same time, the issues related to parking have been a concern for us, due to which the customers face inconvenience, and a large number of customers have started shifting to other markets in the city area.”

“We have decided to meet the Superintendent of Police and request him to deploy a PCR and a couple of traffic policemen to manage the traffic in this area permanently. If people are not allowed to park their vehicles improperly, the traffic jam issue will also be resolved. The market is witnessing good buying so far, and if everything goes smoothly, we are expecting a good festival and wedding season this year”, Bhatia said.