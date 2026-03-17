Festive spirit to take over Sirsa varsity with ‘M-Fiesta’

The Institute of Business Management at JCD University will host its two-day cultural and sports festival, M-Fiesta 2026, on March 17-18. At a press conference on Monday, JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Dr Jai Parkash, along with Secretary Dr Sudhanshu Gupta and the college principals, outlined the festival schedule and preparations.

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The event will provide students with a platform to showcase their talents through competitions in arts, sports, and cultural activities. On March 17, the festival will begin with off-roading and cultural programmes, and will be inaugurated by Prof Dr Vijay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. Fine arts, dance, music and other competitions will follow. In the evening, Punjabi Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal will perform.

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The second day, March 18, will feature cultural programmes and a ramp walk competition, with Dr Harleen Kaur from CGC University, Mohali, attending as the chief guest. Popular Haryanvi artists Masoom Sharma and Shiva Chaudhary will perform in the evening.

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Dr Jai Parkash said the festival aims to help develop students’ talent and confidence, with all events being organised by the students themselves. Seating arrangements for around 2,000 people have been made, and attractive prizes will be awarded to the winners.