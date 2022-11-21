Festivities galore at International Gita Mahotsav place in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 20

With the starting of the International Gita Mahotsav on Saturday, the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra has immersed in festivities.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha visited the Saras and Crafts Fair, and were seen dancing to the beats of drums on the banks of the sarovar on Sunday. The MLA also rewarded the artists with cash.

The local MP said, “We interacted with the craftsmen to get feedback on the facilities being provided to them by the administration. Kurukshetra is being promoted as a tourist destination and the IGM is playing a crucial role in this direction.”

“The government has been making efforts to increase the participation of social and religious organisations in the mahotsav for which on November 23, the Haryana Chief Minister for the first time will be visiting several religious places to invite their representatives for the IGM”, said Sudha.

Later in the day, former wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as the “Great Khali” also visited the fair. He said, “I have come here to visit the fair for the first time and I was excited to see the enthusiasm of visitors and artists.”

