Few takers for MEd course in Haryana pvt colleges

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 22

Over 67 per cent seats for the Master of Education (MEd) course in nine self-financing colleges, affiliated to Indira Gandhi University (IGU) Rewari, and over 50 per cent seats in 26 such colleges under Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have remained vacant after the end of the counselling process.

The trend has indicated lack of interest by candidates towards the course. Private colleges, meanwhile, are blaming inordinate delay in declaring the results of the BEd course for the situation. “There are 400 seats for the MEd courses in nine colleges under the IGU, but 131 seats have been filled, while the remaining 269 seats are lying vacant. Similarly, 26 colleges under the MDU have 1,350 seats for the course, but over 675 seats have remained vacant,” said the sources.

An MDU official said since MA (education) was equivalent to MEd and there was a huge difference in fees of both courses, hence many students prefer to pursue MA (education) instead of MEd. Moreover, some other universities used to declare the results of BEd late, but by then, the admissions process in the colleges under the MDU reached near end, he added.

“The degree of the BEd course is compulsory to become trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and post graduate teachers (PGTs) in government schools in the state, but there is not much use of the MEd degree for jobs without the National Eligibility Test or PhD, hence a limited number of students have interest in doing the course,” said an official at the IGU.

Satish Khola, president, Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association, said the IGU declared the results of the BEd course in January, while the admission process for the MEd course was initiated in December, hence many students could not apply for the MEd course, for which the counselling process ended on February 12.

“Many candidates want to take the admission in the course, hence we have requested the IGU authorities to provide them an opportunity by conducting one more round of counselling,” he added.

Dr Parmod Bhardwaj, Registrar, IGU, said they had decided to extend the date for admissions to fill vacant seats, keeping in view the demand being raised by private colleges in this respect. A notification in this regard would be issued soon, he added.