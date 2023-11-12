Fewer farm fires, light rain improve air quality in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 11

A decrease in the number of farm fires, coupled with favourable climatic conditions after rains, has improved the air quality in the majority of Haryana’s cities, providing much relief to residents.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the majority of the state’s cities recorded satisfactory and moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 24 hours.

While the AQI in Hisar (66), Fatehabad (68), Sirsa (70), Jind (73), Rohtak (74), Kaithal (86), Sonepat (87), Charkhi Dadri (94) and Karnal (98) was recorded to be ‘satisfactory’, the AQI numbers were in the ‘moderate’ category in Kurukshetra (101), Bhiwani (108), Ambala (113), Bahadurgarh (123), Panipat (130), Yamunanagar (135), Faridabad (167), and Gurugram (199).

However, the AQI numbers in several cities fell in the ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories due to farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions.

AQI numbers in the 0-50 range are considered ‘good’, followed by satisfactory (51-100), moderate, (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).

Meanwhile, after recording no farm fire incidents on Friday owing to rain, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) recorded 27 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,703 in the season so far.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported in Fatehabad, five in Sirsa, three each in Kaithal, Karnal and Jind, and one each in Palwal and Hisar.

Overall, Fatehabad district continues to be on the top of this dubious list with 362 cases, followed by Jind (248), Kaithal (237), Ambala (184), Kurukshetra (148), Karnal (106), Yamunanagar (81), Hisar (80), Sirsa (71), Sonepat (59), Palwal (57), Rohtak (31), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (11), Faridabad (four), Bhiwani (three) and Panchkula (one).

A senior Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) official said the CPCB has ordered intensified monitoring of the paddy stubble burning incidents in Haryana and Punjab. As many as 33 scientists of the CPCB were sent as part of flying squads to assess the situation in various districts of the two states on Friday, he added.

