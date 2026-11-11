Fewer farm fires, same dirty air

Haryana has made remarkable progress in curbing paddy stubble burning, with active fire locations declining by nearly 96% since 2021. Yet, the improvement has done little to ease the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, where air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

The contrasting trends have once again brought the focus on other major sources of pollution, particularly industrial and vehicular emissions, and raised questions about the effectiveness of measures to tackle them.

The Supreme Court also flagged the gravity of the situation during a hearing in the suo motu case on air pollution on November 6. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made a pointed remark: “We hope all of you are enjoying Delhi weather.” The observation served as a reminder of the continuing public health crisis and the need for concrete action by the authorities.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, amicus curiae in the case, reportedly informed the court that stubble burning contributed 14% to Delhi’s pollution on November 5.

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However, Haryana’s farm fire figures tell a story of significant improvement. The state recorded 206 active fire locations till November 10 this year, against 4,937 during the corresponding period in 2021, marking a decline of nearly 96%.

The fall in incidents indicates that an increasing number of farmers are adopting alternative methods of paddy residue management, including the use of specialised machinery. The practice is also emerging as an economically viable model, benefiting farmers and machinery owners.

Agriculture Department official Gopi Ram Sangwan said a baler owner could earn around Rs 4,000 per acre by collecting and baling paddy straw without charging the farmer. The straw bales are supplied to aggregators, who subsequently sell them to industries, including brick kilns.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also mandated the use of paddy-straw-based biomass pellets or briquettes for at least 30% co-firing in brick kilns located in Haryana’s districts outside the NCR, with effect from November 1.

“So, it is a win-win situation for the farmer, baler, aggregator and the industry,” Sangwan said.

The Centre has released Rs 1,220.42 crore to Haryana under the Crop Residue Management scheme between 2018-19 and 2026-27 so far. Of this, Rs 933.96 crore has been utilised.

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Despite the significant decline in farm fires, environmentalists question why air quality across Delhi-NCR continues to deteriorate, pointing to the need for a broader strategy to tackle pollution.

Naveen Bamal, an environmental advocate practising in the Supreme Court, said farm fires contributed to pollution but their impact was seasonal, unlike industrial and vehicular emissions, which affected the region throughout the year.

“Farm fires do contribute to pollution, but these are seasonal. Delhi-NCR remains gripped by pollution throughout the year. Secondly, emissions from stubble burning are much less lethal compared to industrial or vehicular emissions,” he said.

Bamal said with farmers increasingly adopting alternative methods of crop residue disposal, the authorities must spell out what steps were being taken to control pollution from other sources, particularly industries and vehicular traffic.