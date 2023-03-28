Field officers can’t leave station without approval

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Haryana Government has decided that all field officers i.e. Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Subdivisional Officers (Civil) etc should refrain from leaving their jurisdictions in case of sensitive situation in the district to control law and order situation, except from pre-approved tour programmes.

Furthermore, in case of an impending law and order issue, senior officers may be intimated about their inability to proceed on such approved tour programmes of their additional charge in view of the said situations.

As per the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary, the state government has taken a serious note of any shirking of responsibilities. Officers have been again directed to ensure compliance of these instructions. In case of any default, disciplinary action shall be initiated against the delinquent officer, states the instructions.