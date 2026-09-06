Fifth stay-home call in a month: G’gram’s rain script repeats itself

For the fifth time in exactly a month, the Gurugram district administration on Saturday asked residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel, as an hour of intense rain flooded key stretches of the city and revived the now-familiar pattern of monsoon paralysis.

Tehsil-wise data for the period 8 am to 3 pm showed Manesar recording the season’s sharpest spell at 64 mm, followed by Sohna at 52 mm. Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils logged 39 mm each, Gurugram tehsil 28 mm, Wazirabad 25 mm, Pataudi 25 mm, Badshahpur 24 mm, and Farrukh Nagar the lowest at 13 mm.

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City recorded recorded 36 mm within a single hour on the Sarhaul Border–Rajiv Chowk stretch, enough to choke traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for hours after the rain had stopped. The worst-hit corridors included Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Udyog Vihar and the roads around Sector 14, besides the perennial flashpoints of NH-48 near Narsinghpur and the Sheetla Mata Road stretch, where water rose above ankle height..

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District Magistrate Uttam Singh, as chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued a public advisory asking people to stay off waterlogged roads, underpasses and low-lying areas, and to keep clear of trees and power lines. Traffic police diverted Delhi-bound vehicles via the Aya Nagar border and rerouted airport traffic onto the Dwarka Expressway, while MCG and district teams deployed suction pumps to clear the worst-hit pockets.

This is the fifth such advisory in roughly a month. The administration first ordered work-from-home on August 6, extended it through August 7, and issued a third order on August 8 . A fourth followed on August 25, after 70 mm of rain on August 24. Saturday’s advisory is the fifth, though notably framed as a general stay-indoors appeal rather than a formal office work-from-home order, since it fell on a weekend.

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The IMD has forecast intermittent rain over the next 24 to 48 hours, citing an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure area, and has warned that renewed heavy spells could worsen waterlogging further.