Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Sumedha Sharma
Nuh, December 21
Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Haryana on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders from the state.
The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.
“I am here to set up a shop of love in the market of hatred. This yatra is not by the Congress though Congress leaders are walking in it. This yatra is of farmers, unemployed, labourers and common man. I learnt a lot in the yatra, which was impossible while travelling in cars and planes. We are here to bridge the gap between you and me, between the rich and poor, between hatred and love, between unemployment and jobs, between aspirations and deliverables,” said Gandhi.
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “In the 105 days since the Yatra began, today is the first day that we felt threatened while walking on the roads. In the 14km that we covered in Haryana so far, the condition of the roads is the worst as they have large potholes.”
He said that in the next three days in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi will meet ex-servicemen and farmers.
