Figures on loan & debt misleading, alleges Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, April 3
Former CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda accused the state government of presenting misleading figures regarding the debt with an intention to conceal the real situation.
He claimed there was a big contradiction in the figures presented by the government itself. “The estimated budget in 2022-23 was Rs 1,77,235 crore, which was revised to Rs 1,64,807 crore. The government every time inflates the figures, which later come down to the revised and actual Budget to mislead the public,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference here today.
The LoP further claimed it was unfortunate that CM Manohar Lal Khattar accused him of presenting different loan figures, while the government itself seemed to be entangled in putting out different figures.
