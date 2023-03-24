File response to non-examination of witnesses: HC to Haryana, UT

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 23

More than two months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that the non-examination of the witnesses was a perpetual problem before calling for “some mechanism” to ensure their timely examination in criminal trials, the Bench has made it clear that the problem was not restricted to the state of Punjab. The assertion came as the high court called for response from the state of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

In his detailed order, Justice Sehrawat also directed the forwarding of the order to Directors-General of Police and the Directors (Prosecution) in Haryana and Chandigarh. Another copy was ordered to be forwarded to the high court Registrar-General for placing on record the necessary information.

Justice Sehrawat added the Registrar-General would apprise the court about the legal provisions regarding production of witnesses, particularly in criminal cases, in accordance with the High Court “Rules and Orders”, if any.

Justice Sehrawat asserted Haryana and UT would file response to questions already posed to the Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police. Among other things, he was asked to file an affidavit, elaborating upon the current mechanism. He was, in fact, directed to specify the details of officer responsible for deciding which witness was to be examined before the trial court on a particular date. He was also asked to specify the supervising officer of the ‘naib court’ as well as the summoning and ‘Tameel’ staff and who wrote their ACRs or the character rolls.

The direction came in a matter where Justice Sehrawat initially stayed the payment of salary to the investigating officer and the public prosecutor conducting a case. The order was to remain in operation till all prosecution witnesses were examined. The petitioner was seeking bail pending trial in the FIR registered on July 26, 2018, for kidnapping and other offences under Sections 363, 366-A and 34 of the IPC at the city police station in Hoshiarpur district.

Granting bail, Justice Sehrawat had observed that the petitioner had already been in custody for more than four years, but not even a single witness had been examined. His liberty could not be jeopardised by the prosecution’s casualness.