Fill form 12-D to vote from home

Chandigarh, April 29

Voters are being sensitised to participate in the voting process through Sveep activities. Efforts are being made to ensure the participation of eligible individuals in the voting process by providing special facilities to voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to give the option of voting from home to 40 per cent or more differently abled individuals and elderly persons aged 85 and above.

These people would have to apply on form 12D to the Returning Officer within five days of the issuance of the notification giving their consent to vote from home.

