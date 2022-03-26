Fill PhD seats: GJUST students

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 25

The Student Council for Educational Reforms, a student organisation, has submitted a requisition letter to Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, to fill the vacant PhD seats in the university. There have been two rounds of counselling for PhD admission.

Gurmail Dhabi, a student leader, said in January 2022, applications were sought by the university for PhD admissions. But after two rounds of counselling, seats were still lying vacant in some departments. “We have written a letter seeking filling up of the vacant seats. The organisation has demanded that no PhD seat should go vacant in the university.