Fill posts in govt depts: Ex-minister

Hisar, February 18
Former state Finance Minister and senior Congress leader Sampat Singh has demanded that the Haryana Government should immediately fill up 1.82 lakh vacancies in various government departments. Speaking during the inauguration of “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign at Payal village in his Nalwa constituency, he said 41% of the total posts in government departments were lying vacant .
