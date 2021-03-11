Filth at water booster station in Faridabad peeves MLA

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 25

Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma had a taste of the style of functioning of the civic body after he found a water boosting station lying non-functional and in an unkempt condition in his Assembly constituency of Ballabgarh here today. This came up during a surprise visit by Sharma to the boosting station in the fish market locality on Monday.

Expressing his displeasure over the poor condition of the station, Sharma called up officials of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and demanded action against the agency or contractor who was given the work of maintenance and upkeep of the boosting station. He asked the civic authorities to ensure the resumption of water supply by this station within a month as he admitted that several colonies in the constituency were facing an acute shortage of drinking water supply.

Claiming that the boosting station was constructed in 2016 after an announcement by the Chief Minister, he said it was unfortunate that it had not been made functional till date. The residents in some of the colonies had been forced to buy drinking water at a cost of Rs 500 each month from private suppliers, he said.

Annoyed with filth and garbage strewn all around at the spot, he pulled up the officials concerned for the laxity. He instructed the department concerned to ensure proper cleanliness and resumption of the water supply from the system installed several years ago.

Revealing that while the water supply from the Ranneywell (tubewells in the Yamuna riverbed) project had already been handed over to the Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA), the Cabinet Minister, who is also the MLA from Ballabgarh, said the issue of shortage of water supply in residential areas of the constituency is expected to be resolved soon after the installation and functioning of several new Ranneywell tubewells.

He announced that strict action would be taken against the officials concerned if the water supply does not improve within a month.