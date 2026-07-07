Finalise insurance firms for Kharif, Sirsa farmers urge state govt

Local farmers have urged the Haryana Government to immediately finalise insurance companies for all three clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Kharif 2026 season, warning that any further delay could leave thousands of farmers facing uncertainty.

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In a memorandum submitted to the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner for onward transmission to the Chief Minister, Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh said the last date for paying the crop insurance premium for the Kharif 2026 season is July 31, but insurance companies have still not been selected for clusters 1, 2 and 3.

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He said the delay has created confusion among farmers, who may not get sufficient time to insure their crops. Aulakh also pointed out that farmers faced problems in previous years over the settlement of insurance claims, refund of premiums and other administrative issues.

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He said that if insurance companies are not finalised soon, farmers may be forced to pay premiums at the last minute, which could later lead to disputes over claims, eligibility and compensation.

BKE placed two key demands before the Government. It said that if the fresh tender process requires more time, the tenure of the existing insurance companies — Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, HDFC and IndusInd Insurance — should be extended temporarily to ensure uninterrupted crop insurance services.

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If that is not possible, the organisation demanded that new insurance companies for all three clusters should be selected and allotted without any further delay. Aulakh urged the government to take an early decision in the interest of farmers so that no eligible farmer is deprived of the benefits of the PMFBY.

Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the Haryana Agriculture Minister, the Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), and the Director of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Several BKE leaders, including Angrej Singh Kotli, Amrik Singh Bajwa, Chandu Ram, Kalu Ram Godara, Jaskaran Singh, Jasmer Singh Bhatti, Sharanjit Singh Randhawa and Baldev Singh Bhatti, were present.