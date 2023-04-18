Finally, Ambala MC ad hoc panel formed after 2 years

Ambala, April 17
Two years after the formation of the new House, five ad hoc committees of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala, were unanimously constituted.
The committees include Implementation, Accounts and Audit, Finance and Contracts, Building Regulation and Beautification, Sanitation and Public Health. Each committee has a chairman, vice-chairman and three members, who were elected by the House members associated with the BJP, Congress and Haryana Jan Chetna Party.
The committees will play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of the MC and in making key decisions on projects to be executed.
Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta said, “The committees related to finance and sanitation are deemed most important in curbing corrupt practices. The remaining committees will be constituted soon.”
Sandeep Sachdeva, BJP’s nominated member in the House, said, “The aim is to help with the better functioning of the MC. However, four committees were not constituted due to inadequate nominations.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect