Finally, Ambala MC ad hoc panel formed after 2 years

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 17

Two years after the formation of the new House, five ad hoc committees of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala, were unanimously constituted.

The committees include Implementation, Accounts and Audit, Finance and Contracts, Building Regulation and Beautification, Sanitation and Public Health. Each committee has a chairman, vice-chairman and three members, who were elected by the House members associated with the BJP, Congress and Haryana Jan Chetna Party.

The committees will play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of the MC and in making key decisions on projects to be executed.

Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta said, “The committees related to finance and sanitation are deemed most important in curbing corrupt practices. The remaining committees will be constituted soon.”

Sandeep Sachdeva, BJP’s nominated member in the House, said, “The aim is to help with the better functioning of the MC. However, four committees were not constituted due to inadequate nominations.”