Finally, laser show at Kurukshetra’s Brahma Sarovar gets govt nod

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 26

The state government has approved a proposal to introduce a laser show at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra as an evening attraction.

Complete project report to be ready soon Soon, a complete project report will be prepared. It will be the third such show in Kurukshetra. It will definitely help the Kurukshetra Development Board in attracting more tourists to Brahma Sarovar. Akhil Pilani, Kurukshetra Development Board CEO

A light and sound show, and a projection mapping show are being run in Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar Tirtha. But, a majority of tourists reach Brahma Sarovar that lacks an evening attraction.

Though, a multimedia laser show at a cost of Rs 16 crore under the centre government’s Krishna Circuit Scheme was approved in 2019. The multimedia show was to be developed by the ITDC (India Tourism Development Corporation) and a tender was also awarded to a firm in 2020. The entire project was scrapped due to a continuous delay and objection related to base of the structure.

While as per the tender a floating base structure was to be constructed, the Haryana Tourism Corporation and Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) wanted a fixed structure.

After the project was scrapped, the KDB submitted a fresh proposal that has now been approved by the state government. The chief minister has directed the KDB to get the new show ready before next year’s International Gita Mahotsav.

Honorary Secretary of KDB Upender Singhal said: “Lakhs of tourists reach Brahma Sarovar, but there was no evening attraction. Efforts were being made to get a laser show at Brahma Sarovar. After the previous project got shelved, the same proposal was submitted before the state government and it has now been approved.”

