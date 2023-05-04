Finally, revised schedule for EWS admissions in pvt schools released

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 3

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has finally issued the revised schedule for the admission process under the state government’s CHEERAG (CM Haryana Equal Education Relief Assistance and Grant) scheme to provide admission to government school students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) category in private schools.

CHEERAG scheme Under this scheme, government school students whose parents have an annual verified income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh can enrol in private schools

Last year, the admissions were provided from Class II, while this year the admissions will be given from Class III

As per the list of private schools eligible for the scheme uploaded by the directorate, only 224 recognised schools have offered 9,368 seats for admissions in the state. The Tribune had raised the matter of delay in the admission process in these columns on May 3.

The DEE, in January, had issued a schedule for the admissions. The students and parents were to apply from March 15-31 and the process was to be completed by April 10. However, on March 17, another letter was issued wherein the directorate mentioned that a revised schedule for the admissions would be issued because form VI was not uploaded by the private schools on the department’s portal.

As per the revised schedule, the students and parents have to apply for admission from May 4-12 in the schools and then the admission process will be completed by May 31. In academic session 2023-24, admissions under the scheme are to be provided from Classes III to XII.

An official said: “Since the schools are not bound to compulsorily register and declare seats under the scheme, just 224 recognised schools are available for the students to get admissions in the entire state. In Ambala, just eight schools have declared seats. Last year, 11 schools had offered seats and just three students got admission under the scheme.”

Prashant Munjal, state vice-president of the Haryana Progressive School’s Conference, said: “The scheme is for only the students studying in the government schools and the academic session started over a month ago. In such a situation, not many admissions are expected. The admissions process should be completed in April.”

The scheme was launched last year after rule 134-A of the Haryana School Education Rules was omitted and the CHEERAG scheme would also be phased out in the coming years.

District Elementary Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said: “The list of eligible schools will be shared with the block education officers and the admission of the students will be ensured under the scheme.”