Finally, Rohtak's Sector 25 is on HSVP portal

Rohtak, January 12
Rohtak’s Sector 25 of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which did not exist on its Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) portal, has now appeared on the portal.
HSVP officials concede that the matter, which had been pending at the state headquarters for several months, has been resolved. “The issue has been resolved by the state headquarters. The allottees may apply for online services now,” said HSVP (Rohtak) Estate Officer Shweta Suhag.
Hundreds of plot owners of Sector 25, who were unable to get their building plans approved due to its non-existence on the HSVP web portal, have heaved a sigh of relief. The plot owners, who had been making rounds of HSVP offices for a long time, have expressed gratitude as their longstanding grievance has been redressed.
