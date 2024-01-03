Finally, sanitation workers call off 3-month stir in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 2

In what is being dubbed as a ‘parting gift’ by former MCG Commissioner PC Meena, the sanitation workers’ three-month strike ended today evening. The striking workers’ representative met Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav as well as Meena and announced that they were ready to return to work as they had been assured by the government that their demands were being taken seriously.

The union has been primarily demanding the regularisation of workers for the past one year. However, after the MCG outsourced the city’s sanitation works to six new private agencies on September 21 last year, 3,480 contractual sanitation workers — employed by previous agencies — lost their source of livelihood. Since then, their primary demand has been to reinstate the workers who were rendered jobless due to the MCG’s new contract.

The sanitation workers’ strike had held the city to ransom for almost a year with the conduct of four strikes — the last being longest.

The strike’s end may ease things for new Commissioner Narhari Bangar, who will be joining the service on January 3. His priority would be the restoration and maintenance of the basic civic infrastructure — including sanitation — said Bangar, while talking to The Tribune.

“I would focus on strengthening the core services and infrastructure that affect the day to day lives of people. Sanitation, of course, is my top priority in the current scenario,” said Narhari Bangar.

Will resume strike if demands not fulfilled We have decided to end the strike today after being assured by two officers that our demands were being seriously considered. We will return to work. However, if it does not happen, we will be forced to go on a strike again. — Kailash, representative , sanitation workers’ union

