Financial management course for Army officers in Ambala

Chandigarh, August 24
A three-day Defence Financial Management Course for Army officers is being conducted by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) at Ambala, which is being attended by officers from different units and formations under the Western Command.
Emphasis is being laid on the importance of financial accountability in an organisation. The course would help Army officers understand financial rules and regulations.
Dinesh Singh, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, spoke about the importance and need of financial management in the Defence sector.
