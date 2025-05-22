Find solution to waterlogging: Rao Inderjit instructs officials

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in Gurugram to review preparations for effective water drainage during the monsoons.

Several other meetings have already been held in this regard. Wednesday’s meeting focused on key issues such as drainage across the city, and the national highways passing through Gurugram; rejuvenation of water bodies; development of the Najafgarh drain; and the establishment of a flood control room.

Before the meeting, the minister inspected the drain systems in residential areas near Jharsa Bandh and Sector 15 (part 2).

The minister reviewed the progress of monsoon-related preparations and directed officials to strengthen the city’s drainage, and ensure the timely cleaning of drains and water channels.

He also directed officials to ensure the rejuvenation of artificial lakes and ponds to promote water conservation and improve groundwater levels.

“Municipal corporation and GMDA officials will formulate plans to collect rainwater and integrate the drain system with water bodies. Traditional structures like check dams and ponds should be revived to support groundwater recharge,” Singh said.

He said Gurugram, being the economic capital of Haryana, must avoid waterlogging issues, which could affect the city’s image.

He instructed officials to ensure that all necessary preparations were made before the rains, and work towards finding a permanent solution to waterlogging. He exhorted officials with prior experience in handling such issues to guide newer officials. At the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the environmental and technical aspects of the development of the Najafgarh drain.

Rao instructed officials to ensure transparency and quality in all related works, ensuring that the interests of local farmers were protected.

He emphasised the need for a flood control room, deployment of rapid response teams in emergencies, and timely dissemination of information to the public.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar provided updates on key arrangements. He said temporary pumps had been set up at Hero Honda Chowk, and permanent solutions were being implemented.

A 2.3-km master-drain from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bharadwaj Chowk was coming up at a cost of Rs 15.57 crore, sanctioned by the NHAI, he added.

“For Golf Course Road, 44 check dams have been built in the Aravalli region. Work on a drain from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 on the SPR/Dwarka Expressway is 45 per cent complete. A 3x4x2.5-m drain has been constructed by the NHAI near Ramprastha, but its connection to the Badshahpur drain is pending. A separate Rs 6.36-crore project is under allocation for this linkage,” the DC said.