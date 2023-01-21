Fines fail to deter traffic violators in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 20

Despite awareness campaigns and imposing hefty fines, driving without helmet, taking wrong lane and driving on wrong side continue to be the major traffic violations in the district.

As per the data, the Kurukshetra traffic police have issued 54,127 challans and collected Rs 2.77 crore in the form of fines last year.

Of the total challans, 13,615 were issued to two-wheeler riders for driving without helmet for which a fine of Rs 1.36 crore was recovered. As many as 6,444 challans for wrong-side driving were issued for which over Rs 32 lakh fine has been recovered and 6,671 challans were issued for lane changing for which over Rs 33 lakh were collected.

As many as 4,743 challans have been issued for wrong parking, for which over Rs 23.71 lakh fine has been recovered, while 2,168 challans were issued for overspeeding recovering Rs 43.36 lakh and 2,149 challans for driving without seat belt and recovering Rs 24 lakh. As many as 178 school buses were also challaned.

In 2021, 56,754 challans were issued for violating traffic norms and a collection of over Rs 3.14 crore was made in the form of fines.

