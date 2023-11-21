Finland team visits Rs 1 cr water project

Gurugram, November 20
A parliamentary delegation of Finland, headed by Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta and Environment Committee Chairperson Jenny Pitko, visited the Sukhrali pond here today to review the progress of the water purification programme.
The Finland authorities are spending around Rs 1 crore for purification of pond water and making it potable.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later