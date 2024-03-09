Faridabad: FIR against 2 Provident Fund defaulting companies

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 8

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has lodged an FIR against two companies for failing to deposit PF contribution of the employees. The companies booked under the IPC Sections 406 and 409 in the past fortnight are based in Sector 27 and Sector 32 here. These companies have been involved in work related to solar equipment and printing, respectively, EPFO officials said.

While the company in Sector 27 deducted PF amount of an employee between November 2022 and February 2023, but failed to deposit in the PF account. Similarly the company in Sector 32 defaulted in depositing the PF contribution of one of its employees for the June 2022-November 2023 period. Notably, eight such FIRs have been registered in the past five months in the district.

“Though the companies were served notices, they failed to do away with the anomaly within the given time period, resulting in registration of FIRs,” said an EPFO official. EPFO assistant commissioner Krishan Kumar said they had recovered Rs 6 crore from defaulters since November 2023.

