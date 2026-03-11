FIR against builder, contractor after 7 killed in Gurugram wall collapse

The Gurugram police have registered an FIR against a real estate developer and its construction contractor after seven labourers were killed and four others injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in the district.

The case has been registered against Signature Global City of Colours, contractor Balaji Construction Company, contractor Deendayal Sharma alias DD Sharma, project incharge Dineshveer, site structure incharge Vikas Pandey and the safety incharge officer for alleged negligence that led to the deaths.

The incident took place late Monday night at the Signature Global City of Colours project in Sidhravali village during excavation work for a sewerage treatment plant (STP).

A spokesperson for Signature Global (India) Ltd. said the company was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy. The spokesperson said the company’s teams immediately reached the spot and began providing assistance.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to be due to negligence by the construction contractor, Balajee Infratech & Constructions Pvt. Ltd., following which a show-cause notice has been issued. The company has also ordered an independent inquiry and suspended three project personnel as an interim measure,” said the spokesperson.

Signature Global also stated that it was extending financial, medical and logistical support to the affected workers and their families and would take strict action against those found responsible.

According to officials, the accident occurred when a large portion of soil suddenly collapsed into a 40-foot-deep pit where excavation work was underway.

Around 22 labourers were working at the site when the mishap occurred. Eleven labourers were trapped under the debris while another 11 working nearby narrowly escaped. Police and emergency teams launched a rescue operation and pulled the workers out of the rubble.

Seven labourers died in the incident, while four injured workers were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police registered the case at the Bilaspur police station following a complaint by the brother of one of the deceased labourers.

On Tuesday, the post-mortem examination of one of the deceased labourers was conducted and the body handed over to the family. Post-mortem examinations of the remaining six bodies are yet to be conducted as their families have not reached the district.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and constituted an inquiry committee headed by Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav. The panel also includes the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pataudi, the District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram, and Executive Engineer-II of the Public Works Department.

The committee has been asked to examine all aspects of the incident and submit its report within a stipulated time. SDM Darshan Yadav visited the accident site on Tuesday to inspect the situation.