FIR against Jagadhri man for damaging road

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 4

A resident of Sector-17 of Jagadhri allegedly uprooted road for his personal work without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation.

After getting information, the Junior Engineer of the MC, Gagan Sandhu, visited the spot to investigate the matter.

In his complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 283, 288 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act at Sector 17 police station. —