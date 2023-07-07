 FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers : The Tribune India

  Haryana
Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 6

After cancellation of the licence of realtors Mahira Home Private Limited, an FIR has been registered against realtors, its directors and associate companies and authorised signatory for submitting forged and fabricated plans regarding the licence obtained in 2022 and additional licence in 2023.

Licence for affordable housing

It is alleged that licence No. 9 (year 2022) and licence No. 61 (year 2023), fake documents and plans were submitted to the department in connection with the Affordable Group Housing Colony in Sector 88B.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had ordered that a criminal case be registered against realtors Mahira Home Private Limited for submitting forged building plans for a project in Sector 88B in the city. Following the order, a complaint was filed with the police by DTP (Enforcement) and an FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station yesterday.

It is alleged that licence number 9 of the year 2022 and licence number 61 of the year 2023, fake documents and plans were submitted to the department. These fake documents were submitted to the department in connection with the Affordable Group Housing Colony in Sector 88B.

Licence number 9 of the year 2022 was issued to Blossom Properties Private Limited and others in association with Vatika Limited on January 31, 2022. Later, a request was made to change the developer of this licence and permission was issued on April 1 in 2022 in favour of Mahira Homes Private Limited. The building plans were approved on May 10, 2022. Licence number 61 for 10.075 acres was issued to Beacon Developers Pvt Ltd on March 27, 2023, which also had partner company of Mahira Homes Private Limited.

This was done to develop the Affordable Group Housing Colony by adding about 3.5 acres to Licence No. 9. The building plan of the additional licence was placed before the Building Plan Approval Committee (BPAC) on April 11, 2023, which is not approved now.

It has come to the notice of the department that Mahira Homes Pvt Ltd had applied for approval of service plan estimates (SPE) for the Affordable Group Housing Colony mentioning the area as 10.075 acres to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with its board resolution dated October 27, 2022, with plans showing fabricated signatures of BPAC members. These plans have been signed by an architect, Vimal Bajaj, and the authorised signatory, Sachin.

Till November 9, 2022, neither the additional licence for area measuring 3.40 acres was granted, in addition to licence of 2022, nor the building plans for an area measuring 10.075 acres were approved by the BPAC of the department. Thus, submission of the building plans for an area measuring 10.075 acres with forged signatures and getting recommendations from GMDA was an act of cheating and fraud. Even, the GMDA Chief Engineer did not ascertain the requisite approvals of building plans before recommending the SPE to this Department, the complaint read.

