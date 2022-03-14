FIR against Naraingarh couple on fake job promise to 4

Yamunanagar, March 13

The police have registered an FIR against a couple of Naraingarh town of Ambala district for allegedly duping four persons on the pretext of providing them government jobs through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

On the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Kunjal Kamboyan village, a case was registered against Vikram Singh and his wife under several sections of the IPC at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.

The complainant said Vikram was an employee of the Haryana Police.

“Vikram told me that he knew some officers in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and could provide a government job to my children. Mewa Singh and Avtar Singh, both residents of Kunjal Kamboyan village, gave the couple Rs 16.50 lakh in instalments in 2017 for providing government jobs to their four children,” the complainant added.

When Vikram and his wife failed to provide jobs to the children of the victims, they demanded their money back.

“Vikram gave me two bounced cheques of Rs 10 lakh in May 2021 and Rs 16.50 lakh in September 2021,” the complainant alleged.

