FIR against owners of eateries, petrol pumps on NH-48 for blocking drains

Gurugram, July 19

Taking a stern stance over the waterlogging crisis on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has ordered an FIR against owners of eateries and petrol stations, which are blocking stormwater drains.

The violators have allegedly either broken or blocked the drains with concrete to gain illegal access to the highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had identified over 60 spots before the onset of monsoon where the drains were cleared, but most of them were blocked within a day, creating a havoc on the highway.

Sources claim that owners of five big outlets and petrol stations are included in the list of violators.

“Repeated warnings by the authorities concerned are no deterrent to offenders. The drains have yet again been damaged, therefore penal action will be against the violators as it has caused huge suffering to commuters and waste of manpower and public funds,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Yadav chaired a meeting of the district-level committee that was constituted to discuss road safety and safe school vehicle policy. During the meeting, it was decided to declare an area of over 20 km from Sarhaul border to Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48 as no-honking zone. NHAI officials have been asked to put up 200 signages for the same. Along this zone, around 10 hospitals will also be constructed.

While reviewing cases related to the safe school vehicle policy, the DC directed to seal schools repeatedly violating norms and not bothering about administration’s orders. “We want zero tolerance to lapses in student safety. Schools that fail to ensure safety would be sealed. School buses violating the norms will also be penalised and impounded,” added Yadav.

