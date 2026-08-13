FIR registered against private firm for failing to repair road

Police have registered an FIR against a private company and its officials for allegedly failing to properly repair a damaged road, falling under Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar district, despite repeated directions and a 15-day ultimatum.

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The matter relates to the Chamrori to Hiran Chhappar via Shilli Khurd-Daulatpur road.

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On the complaint of authorities of Public Works Department (PWD), a case was registered on charges of damaging public property under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

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According to the complaint submitted by the Sub-Divisional Engineer of PWD Provincial Sub-Division-II, the said road was damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles during the construction of the Ambala-Shamli Expressway project.

The department had assigned the responsibility of carrying out bituminous patchwork on the damaged portion of the road to a private company. However, despite repeated written directions to complete the work, the company allegedly failed to undertake the necessary repairs properly.

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As per available information, the department issued a letter to the company on May 19, 2026, directing the company to complete the work. Subsequently, another letter was issued on June 23, giving the company 15 days to complete the patchwork. The company allegedly failed to comply even after the deadline.

As the road remained unrepaired despite repeated instructions, the department approached the police. Following an investigation, the police registered an FIR against the company and its responsible officials.