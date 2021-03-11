FIR registered in corruption case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 10

The Gurugram police finally registered an FIR under the anti-corruption Act against a registry clerk of the Badshahpur tehsil. Last year, an RTI activist had filed a complaint after a video went viral in which the registry clerk was allegedly shown counting money in the name of registry at Badshahpur tehsil.

The FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station and the police are investigating the role of other people involved, said the police. The FIR was registered on the complaint of RTI activist Ramesh Yadav on Tuesday while he filed the complaint on November 11, last year. In his last year’s complaint, the RTI activist had said on October 24 last year, he had received two videos and some photos through WhatsApp.

“The two videos were of 16 seconds and three minutes and 19 seconds, respectively, in which registry clerk Kapil was seen counting money in the name of registry. In the second video, a person named Arvind was seen taking the money. As the video shows Arvind asking for six more notes and had also used objectionable language”, the RTI activist said in his complaint. Earlier, the RTI activist also filed a complaint with the SDM, Badshahpur, and alleged that the Naib Tehsildar of the tehsil had kept Arvind as his agent. He alleged that Arvind was collecting money from people in the name of registry and transferred it to other employees and the Naib Tehsildar of Badshahpur tehsil. Following the complaint, Kapil was suspended on October 25, but Yadav alleged that many were involved and filed more complaints.“We are investigating the case”, said the SHO.